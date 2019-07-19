Gears 5 Versus Multiplayer Tech Test Available Today

It’s finally here – The Gears 5 Versus Tech Test goes live today to give players their first taste of Versus multiplayer action. Starting at 10 a.m. PDT today, COG hopefuls can enlist in the Boot Camp training mode and then jump right into Arcade, the new game type designed for over-the-top fun where characters become heroes with their own unique abilities, loadouts and playstyles.

Gears veterans will want to check out fan-favorite King of the Hill, the updated competitive game type Escalation and a mini-Tour of Duty, a series of challenges that grant sweet Tech Test exclusive rewards that will carry over into Gears 5. No matter your level of Gears familiarity, Gears 5 offers a game type for you.

Access to the Tech Test is included with your Xbox Game Pass membership or as part of your Gears 5 pre-order (whether as a separate 5×5 code from a participating retailer or bundled in your digital pre-order). Eligible players can download the game app now and matchmaking will begin at 10 a.m. PDT today. Matchmaking will run through July 22 at 10 a.m. PDT and will be active again from July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT until July 29 at 10 a.m. PDT. To download, simply search for “Gears 5” in the Xbox or Windows Store to pull up the Tech Test on your Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, you will see the Tech Test available to download in “Recently added” section of the Game Pass library. Online multiplayer will require Xbox Live Gold on console or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. For players on Windows 10 PC, we have the below chart that outlines minimum and recommended specs for the Tech Test:

Boot Camp

Within the Tech Test, players will find Boot Camp, the perfect way to practice your skills and learn new mechanics before joining the fight in Gears 5. Boot Camp takes you through all the basics, from cover movement to executions, in easy-to-repeat sections perfect for new players and returning veterans alike. Whether you’re learning the ropes or just refreshing your memory, Boot Camp offers an intuitive training mode to ensure you’re ready for primetime in the Tech Test.

Arcade

Arcade is a brand-new type of Versus experience that encourages approachable gameplay for all types of players. Arcade is the ultimate jump-in/jump-out mode featuring classic characters such as Kait and Marcus each with their own distinct abilities and weapon upgrades. For more details on the Arcade experience, check out the above trailer or jump into the action yourself this weekend.

King of the Hill

The classic King of the Hill action you know and love is back in full force in Gears 5. Battle for supremacy and prove your dominance with a team or solo as you compete to capture and hold territories.

Escalation

If you’re looking for the ultimate competitive experience from Gears 5, Escalation offers thrilling, objective-based play requiring a combination of individual skill, teamwork and strategy. With the introduction of limited respawns, an overhauled weapon system and updated player spawning, Escalation in Gears 5 is more tactically rich and competitive than ever before. So grab some friends, experiment with new strategies and watch each other’s backs this weekend.

Thanks for your support and we look forward to seeing you online! Be sure to visit www.gears5.com and follow @GearsofWar on Facebook and Twitter to keep up-to-date with the latest on Gears 5 ahead of launch on September 10.

Gears 5 will release on September 10 for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass. Early access starts on September 6 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition purchasers. Pre-order details can be found on the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Game Pass provides a curated library of over 100 great games for one low-monthly price, with new games added all the time including the latest titles from Xbox Game Studios on the day they launch. The service is available across console and PC, with Ultimate members receiving access to all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, as well as access to titles across both platforms.