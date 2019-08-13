The ID@Xbox Open House Returns on August 29

We’re calibrating our TVs and charging our controllers as we get ready to host you at our home in Redmond, Washington for an afternoon of games (lots), fun (also lots) and much, much more for our sixth annual ID@Xbox Open House on August 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT. Over 50 hand-picked gaming gems from a global roster of independent developers will be joining us, including 13 new announcements, and every-single-one will be playable.

We’re bringing you a whole host of diverse, game-centric content and activities – not to mention some of the extended Xbox family will join the festivities too! Here’s what to expect:

Talk to the independent developers bringing their games to Xbox One (which you can play!)

Meet some of the Microsoft teams behind your favorite gaming franchises

Mingle with the Xbox Ambassadors and learn what it takes to be a positive force in gaming

Join us for panels and let us tell you a tale (or two) in an auditorium-style setting

Streamed content, including interviews and more

Meet the ID@Xbox team!

A whole lot of free pizza and a few fun surprises

Games? Yeah, we’ve got a few of those.

No ID@Xbox Open House would be complete without games! Making a debut appearance and announcing for the first time that they’ll be coming to Xbox One through the ID@Xbox program are:

Demon’s Tilt (Flarb LLC / Wiznwar)

Exhausted Man (E-Home Entertainment / Candleman Games)

Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller / Feral Cat Den)

Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots / Tendershoot, Michael Lasch, ThatWhichIs Media)

Kine (Chump Squad / Gwen Frey)

Levelhead (Butterscotch Shenanigans)

Moving Out (SMG Studios)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

Skater XL (Easy Day Studios)

Spectrum Break (Jason Hein)

Superliminal (Pillow Castle)

Touhou Luna Nights (Vaka Game Magazine, Agm Playism / Vaka Game Magazine, Team Ladybug)

On top of that, here’s a whopping list of even more games that you’ll be able to play on the day:

A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital / Sky 9 Games)

Backbone (Eggnut)

Beyond Blue (E-Line Media)

Blair Witch (Bloober team) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd / The Game Kitchen)

CastleStorm 2 (Zen Studios)

Children of Morta (11 bit studios / Dead Mage)

Citadel: Forged with Fire (Blue Isle Studios Inc.)

Conan Chop Chop (Funcom / Mighty Kingdom)

Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games / Mechanical Head)

Decay of Logos (Thunderful Publishing / Amplify Creations)

Deliver Us the Moon (Wired Productions / Keoken Interactive)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd. / Hiroto Niizato)

Hot Shot Burn (Artifex Mundi)

HyperDot (Glitch / Charles McGregor)

Infliction (Blowfish Studios / Caustic Reality)

KeyWe (Stonewheat & Sons)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful Publishing / Megagon Industries)

Lumote (Luminawesome Games)

Olija (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. / Skeleton Crew Studio)

Once Upon a Time in Roswell (Quarter Circle)

Overland (Finji)

Paradise Lost (All in! Games / PolyAmorous)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil / Obsidian Entertainment)

Praey for the Gods (No Matter Studios)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com / Nodding Heads Games)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Deskworks) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Sparklite (Merge Games Ltd / RedBlue Games)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Star Renegade (Raw Fury Games / Massive Damage Inc.) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital / Contigo Games)

Stela (SkyBox Labs)

The Jackbox Part Pack 6 (Jackbox Games, Inc.)

The Riftbraker (Exor Studios)

Tracks (Excalibur Games / Whoop Group)

UnderMine (Thorium) – Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Yaga (Versus Evil / Breadcrumbs Interactive)

But wait, there’s more! Remember how we mentioned that some of the extended Xbox family was coming along? Xbox Game Studios family member, The Coalition, will be bringing Gears 5 to our Open House for your enjoyment.

There will also be a few surprises in store that we’ll get to talk about a little closer to the event and on the day – so keep an eye out!

Open House Means Open to Everyone

Everyone is welcome to join us for an afternoon of celebrating games and the people who make them as a little weekend warm-up. The event is free, so feel free to bring a friend or two – all we ask is:

If you’re under 18, bring a parent or guardian

Please RSVP if you can, to give us an idea of attendance numbers

Be prepared for some queueing, but please let event staff know if you are unable do so for health, wellbeing or medical reasons

Details & Directions

The event will be hosted at the Microsoft Conference Center in Redmond, WA – this venue is fully accessible and ADA compliant.

If you’re driving in, there’s free parking available. There will also be buses available to transport attendees directly to and from the event, picking up from the Washington State Convention Center. These buses will be located at the motor coach and shuttle bus loading area of the WSCC, beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT, running every 15-30 minutes. Return buses will depart on the same schedule, with the last bus leaving the Microsoft Convention Center for WSCC at 9:00 p.m. PT.

Address:

Microsoft Conference Center

16070 NE 36th Way, Building 33

Redmond, WA 98052

We hope that you’ll have the opportunity to join us, say hello and play some games before the wonderful and hectic PAX West weekend begins – and don’t forget to RSVP!

Not able to make it in person?