Meet Microsoft Game Stack Developers at devcom 2019 for Panels, Ideas, and More

Next week is one of the biggest gaming shows of the year: gamescom! And for game developers, that also means devcom. This year, team Microsoft will be representing at both conferences: devcom from August 18 to 19 and gamescom from August 20 to 22.

If you’re a game developer, we have a jam-packed lineup of talks, demos, and games to play in our booth. We’re bringing game development experts from Microsoft Game Stack for tools across Azure and PlayFab, Xbox, Project xCloud, Havok, Visual Studio, App Center and more to support you and get you answers to the pressing questions you have in your game development. If you have plans to attend, we’d love to meet you and hear about what you’re working on!

Let’s talk about the show happening at Congress Center East where we have several exciting and informative talks to kick off devcom starting Sunday, 18 August.

The Psychology of LiveOps – Hall 11, Stage 4 at 12:30pm CEST, Sunday 18 August

In our first talk we’ll break down how online games increasingly rely on live operations to grow and engage their player base and how LiveOps can expand fun through continual engagement and modular features. And we’ll explore how player psychology impacts your design and live operation.

Spatial Sound Platform – Dolby Atmos Stage at 1:30pm CEST, Sunday 18 August

Sunday’s second talk focuses on our Spatial Sound Platform. Here, we break down the fundamentals and best practices, and show off some cool implementations around how spatial audio can be used to increase the fidelity and overall experience of your video games.

LiveOps Workshop – Showfloor Stage at 4:00pm CEST, Sunday 18 August

We then take it to another level on Sunday afternoon with a LiveOps Workshop, hosted by our PlayFab team. Here, you’ll pick up critical skills around how to increase engagement and player retention, ideas for monetization and content updates, and have a chance to workshop your real-world scenarios with our LiveOps experts.

On Monday, come visit us at our Microsoft Game Stack booth in devcom (Booth 17 in Congress Center East)! Our experts on LiveOps will be there to keep the conversation going from our Sunday workshop. Here, you’ll be able to talk through your game and get free 1:1 guidance and support for Live Operations.

Hyper scale with Azure – Stage 5 in Hall 11 at 3:00pm CEST, Monday 19 August

Monday afternoon, we’re giving a talk on how your game can achieve hyper scale with Azure. Here, we’ll talk through how to implement massively scalable architecture to support your game by designing with CAP theory and distributed systems, web APIs, and dedicated game servers.

Then we move over to gamescom. Team Xbox will have an awesome booth and experience in the Koelnmesse – go play some games and get your hands on Project xCloud. You’re not going to want to miss it! Over in the Business Center, located in Hall 4.2, Microsoft Game Stack will have an oasis of game developer support. Come have a coffee with our game development experts, talking through solutions for developer tools, backend services, analytics, and programs to help you drive your business. We want to hear about the game you’re building and support you in working through any challenges you’re facing.

For those who won’t be at the show, we’re planning to record our sessions and content and post them here immediately following the conference.

Hope to see you in Germany!