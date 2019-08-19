gamescom 2019: Devil May Cry 5, Blair Witch, Xbox (Beta) App Updates, and More Xbox Game Pass Details

During our latest episode of Inside Xbox live from gamescom 2019, we detailed new titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month and updates to the new Xbox (Beta) app for PC to make it even easier to discover and play your next favorite game. At Xbox, we’re always listening to fan feedback, and our community has continued to tell us they want even more great games. So, we’re thrilled to share more details on these amazing new titles – many that are available with Xbox Game Pass starting today:

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

August 19

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

The iconic real-time strategy game returns with all-new 4K visuals, 8-person multiplayer battles and a host of other new features bringing together all the officially released content. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is the complete RTS package

Devil May Cry 5 (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

The devil you know returns. From the creators of the best-selling action franchise comes the latest chapter in the Devil May Cry saga. Prepare to get downright demonic in the most over the top, technically advanced, utterly insane action experience of this gaming generation!

Stellaris (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC)

Featuring deep strategic gameplay, with rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris puts the complexity of the galaxy in your hands. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, you now have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting you than ever before.

August 22

Ape Out (Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

In this wild, colorfully stylized smash‘em up about primal escape and frenetic jazz, build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors to your advantage as you crush everyone on your path to freedom. Embrace bold colors, use the rhythm of jazz in the chaos to guide you and take on a dazzling perspective as you rush through tight corridors, open areas, and twisting labyrinths on a mad dash for freedom.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

A story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic adventure in the Holy Roman Empire. Avenge your parents’ death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices. Explore majestic castles, deep forests, thriving villages and countless other realistic settings in medieval Bohemia.

August 27

Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

The triumphant return of one of the most iconic RPG series of all-time. Delve into a tactically rich combat system that rewards creativity, solve puzzles to gain treasure and advantages, and discover a beautifully crafted world.

August 30

Blair Witch (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…

And as a preview of what’s coming for September, we also announced that Dead Cells (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) is coming September 5!

Since launching Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) alongside the new Xbox (Beta) app at E3 2019, we’ve been listening closely to your ideas on how to make your PC gaming experience better and are excited to share some updates, driven by your feedback. In addition to delivering more great games, we’ve made some updates to the Xbox Game Pass for PC experience to make it easier for you to discover and manage the titles in your library, as well as connect with your gaming community. Some of these features are available today, and others will release in the coming weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new:

Find Your Friends Across Networks: We know staying connected to your friends while gaming is important, so we’ve made some updates to make it easier to find and start playing with your friends with new account linking options. In addition to adding friends via their Xbox gamertags, you’ll now be able to search for friends from Facebook or Steam that are also on Xbox. You’ll also be able to link your accounts for YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Discord, and Reddit on your player card so your friends can follow your gaming adventures no matter where you are.

We’re excited about the progress we’re making to deliver a great Xbox Game Pass for PC experience and we will continue to deliver more improvements over the coming months based on your input, so please keep the feedback coming.

