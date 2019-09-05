Gears 5 Early Access Begins Tonight; “The Chain” debuts in NFL Season Opener

Tonight, the wait is finally over. Gears 5 will be available tonight, immediately following the television debut of the launch ad, “The Chain,” during the NFL Season opener, the Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears on NBC.

This begins the four-day early access period for Gears 5 Ultimate Edition owners and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members who may begin playing four days before the game’s worldwide release on September 10. For those eager to get started immediately the full game download is available now in advance of the game’s release. As part of a special offer, new subscribers can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today and get their first two months for $2 now through September 30.

Described as “a spectacular return to form” by The Verge, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet.

Retail copies of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition will be available for pick-up from participating retailers beginning at 9 pm local time. The Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle, which includes the Ultimate Edition version of the game, will also be available.

In “The Chain,” Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. The commercial was produced by 215 McCann, creators of the landmark TV ad “Mad World,” and features Grammy award-winning rock band Evanescence performing Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

Launch Timing by Region

Here’s when Gears 5 will be available in key regions around the world. Where not stated, Gears 5 will launch in all Xbox regions on September 5, 9 pm local time, except where noted.

Launch Calendar

Region Gears 5 Ultimate Edition Gears 5 Standard Edition Start Date/Time (PDT) Start Date/Time (UTC) Start Date/Time (PDT) Start Date/Time (UTC) New Zealand 9/5/2019 2:00 9/5/2019 9:00 9/9/2019 2:00 9/9/2019 9:00 Australia 9/5/2019 4:00 9/5/2019 11:00 9/9/2019 4:00 9/9/2019 11:00 Japan, South Korea 9/5/2019 5:00 9/5/2019 12:00 9/9/2019 5:00 9/9/2019 12:00 Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore 9/5/2019 6:00 9/5/2019 13:00 9/9/2019 6:00 9/9/2019 13:00 India 9/5/2019 8:30 9/5/2019 15:30 9/9/2019 8:30 9/9/2019 15:30 United Arab Emirates 9/5/2019 10:00 9/5/2019 17:00 9/9/2019 10:00 9/9/2019 17:00 Finland, Greece, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey 9/5/2019 11:00 9/5/2019 18:00 9/9/2019 11:00 9/9/2019 18:00 Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland 9/5/2019 12:00 9/5/2019 19:00 9/9/2019 12:00 9/9/2019 19:00 Ireland, Portugal, UK 9/5/2019 13:00 9/5/2019 20:00 9/9/2019 13:00 9/9/2019 20:00 Argentina, Brazil 9/5/2019 17:00 9/6/2019 0:00 9/9/2019 17:00 9/10/2019 0:00 Chile (time zone changes this weekend) 9/5/2019 18:00 9/6/2019 1:00 9/9/2019 17:00 9/10/2019 0:00 Canada, United States 9/5/2019 18:00 9/6/2019 1:00 9/9/2019 18:00 9/10/2019 1:00 Colombia, Mexico 9/5/2019 19:00 9/6/2019 2:00 9/9/2019 19:00 9/10/2019 2:00

About Gears 5

Published by Xbox Game Studios and developed by The Coalition, a growing team of talented, creative, fun-loving professionals from around the world who are united in their passion for Gears of War, Gears 5 is the latest entry in the award-winning and billion-dollar that continues to redefine the third-person shooter genre.