Tune in for ID@Xbox Game Pass Showcase Fall 2019

Our Fall 2019 ID@Xbox Game Pass showcase is almost here! Tune in Thursday, September 26 at 9:00 a.m. PDT on the Xbox YouTube channel to see some great games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming months from independent developers.

In this season’s showcase, expect announcements and gameplay for games from amazing publishers such as Devolver Digital, Team 17, Daedalic Entertainment, and more! We’ll also have interviews with other publishers who are excited to share more with you about their games that will be premiering day one into Xbox Game Pass in the future.

With Xbox Game Pass, our goal is to help you discover your next favorite game by bringing high quality games to you in curated game libraries on both console and PC. And for fans of games from independent developers, we have many great games you can play today as well as many more to look forward to! If you’re not yet a member but are interested, you can find the right plan for you here!

