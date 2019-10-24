Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is Now Available on Xbox One

“On your feet soldier, we are leaving.” – Captain Price

Today marks the official worldwide launch day for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox One, Infinity Ward’s epic re-imagining of the seminal first-person action franchise.

Prepare to go dark and dive into a gripping single-player Campaign, a tactical and challenging Special Ops experience, and an extremely replayable and frenetic Multiplayer.

Using an all-new engine that represents the largest technical leap in Call of Duty history, Infinity Ward brings a new level of authenticity through the most lifelike visuals to date, and it is all shown at the hallmark 60 frames per second to give players an ultra-immersive experience.

Modern Warfare also features crossplay for the first time in franchise history, allowing allowing players to compete with their friends regardless of what platform they have.

Campaign: The single-player experience within Modern Warfare engulfs you in a raw and gritty narrative, bringing unrivalled intensity and shining a light on the changing nature of modern war. You will play as three characters – Sgt. Kyle Garrick, CIA Agent Alex “Echo 1”, and Farah Karim, leader of the Urzikstan Liberation Force – in a covert battle for the global balance of power. Missions within the Campaign include a variety of differing playstyles, such as close quarter, stealth, and long-range combat scenarios. There are also multiple difficulty options, which fit a wide scope of players from those new to the franchise (Recruit) to seasoned experts (Veteran).

Multiplayer: The main online component of Modern Warfare offers a variety of incredibly fun and competitive modes with plenty of customization options. Go up against fellow Tier One Operators – or in other words, members of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare community – in live fire combat exercises, ranging from simple Free-for-All games to tactical objective modes, on a variety of maps based on locales within the Modern Warfare universe. Your Operator will enter Multiplayer maps complete with an ultra-customizable Loadout, tide-turning Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks, powerful rewards for taking down multiple enemies within one life. Rank up your soldier to unlock the full suite of Loadout options before continuing progression into Officer Ranks and earn experience for your weapons all the while to unlock Attachments and Weapon Perks to further customize within the expansive Gunsmith.

Special Ops: The co-operative mode of Modern Warfare continues the Campaign’s story through Operations, dynamic experiences where four-player strike-teams work together to stop a new global threat that thrives within the massive city of Verdansk, and its surrounding environments. Gather intel and tackle the mission however you and your strike-team see fit with all Operators, Loadouts, and Progress carried over from Multiplayer. Within Operations, you can choose a Role, classes that have powerful active and passive abilities, and three Munitions, boxes that will appear randomly on the map to aid in the task at hand when it matters most. Special Ops also includes Missions, one to four player challenges that will test your skills against the clock, ranking your performance on a three-star scale.

And that’s not all: Modern Warfare is scheduled to have live seasons post-launch featuring a load of new post-release content coming free for all players on all platforms simultaneously.

Download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today from the Microsoft Store.