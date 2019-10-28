Purchase an Xbox One with Xbox All Access for No Upfront Cost; Special Upgrade Offer Available for a Limited Time

At Xbox we believe strongly in choice. Choice in what, where and how you play, in addition to where and how you buy. It’s with that that we’re thrilled to reintroduce Xbox All Access to more players around the world starting with the U.S., U.K. and Australia— and now including an all-new upgrade option for the next Xbox console, Project Scarlett.

With Xbox All Access, you get an all-inclusive Xbox experience with everything you need to start playing right out of the box for as little as $19.99 per month for 24 months (US pricing). The program is a great choice for players who want flexibility in their purchasing options and are looking for the best value in gaming. When joining Xbox All Access, you get:

While Xbox All Access isn’t eligible to be stacked with any other discounts or limited time promotions, the price you pay per month is dependent upon which console you choose and saves players over $100 dollars compared to purchasing everything separately.

Here’s how it works in four easy steps:

In order to join the program, simply visit a participating retailer.

Select the console you would like to purchase with no upfront cost.^

Qualify with our financing partner (Citizens Bank in the U.S.; Klarna in the U.K.; Telstra in Australia). Once approved, complete your purchase with the retailer.

Once you’ve signed up and brought your console home, it’s time to power up and game on.

Xbox All Access will be available beginning on October 29 in Australia, November 5 in the U.K. and November 18 in the U.S. through select partners and retailers, including:

Australia : In-person and Online at Telstra

: In-person and Online at Telstra U.K. : In-store at GAME or in-person and online at Smyths Toys

: In-store at GAME or in-person and online at Smyths Toys U.S.: Online from Amazon.com

Some program details vary by country. Please visit country specific links to learn more.

Players in the U.S. and U.K. who purchase an Xbox One console with Xbox All Access have the option to upgrade to Project Scarlett once it’s available Holiday 2020 and they’ve made 18 payments. Players in Australia can buyout their hardware at any time and upgrade to Project Scarlett once it’s available.

We realize buying a console is an investment and some players are waiting to make the jump to the next generation with Project Scarlett when it launches in Holiday 2020 alongside “Halo Infinite”. This is why as a limited time offer this holiday season, players in the U.S. and U.K. who purchase an Xbox One X with Xbox All Access through December 31, 2019, have the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console in as few as 12 months and once Project Scarlett has officially launched.

In order to participate in the upgrade program when Project Scarlett launches in Holiday 2020, players in the U.S. and U.K. will need to be in good standing with the respective financing partner in their market, purchase Project Scarlett with a new Xbox All Access purchase from the same retail partner where they joined the program, and trade-in the console originally purchased with Xbox All Access. Terms and conditions apply, including an upgrade fee for players upgrading from the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition to Project Scarlett.

As always, we’re grateful to our fans for their support and look forward to bringing Xbox All Access to more players around the world in the coming months.

To find out more about Xbox All Access, including how to join, what consoles are available for purchase, your upgrade option, and terms and conditions, please click here in the US, here in the United Kingdom and here in Australia, or visit your local retail partner.