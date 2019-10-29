Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) Starts Today

Test out our newest Xbox One console feature

Today, we at Team Xbox are excited to talk about Xbox Console Streaming, our new system feature that lets you play your Xbox One games from your console on a mobile device.

If you’re an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the US and UK, you can now try a preview of Xbox Console Streaming. You’ll be able to play your owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on an Android phone or tablet remotely from your home console.

Our vision at Xbox is to empower you to play Xbox games where you want, when you want. Whether you’ve got just a few minutes to complete a race in Forza, or find yourself with an hour to get some online multiplayer in before the next train arrives, console streaming allows you to play your games on the go.

We set out on this vision for game streaming earlier this month by beginning the public preview of Project xCloud, allowing you to play games directly from the cloud. And now we’re delivering on our second streaming option by kicking off the preview of Console Streaming so you can remotely play your full Xbox One library from your own Xbox.

I’ve been spending a lot of time testing Xbox Console Streaming through our internal employee takehome program, spending lunch breaks playing through Slay the Spire. I love being able to game during these moments so I can always stay in touch with my gaming community and make progress through stories that were traditionally tied to my living room. I’m excited for Insiders to experience this for themselves.

This preview is an important step in our journey to deliver game streaming to Xbox players around the world. We’ll work closely with you and the Insider community to gather feedback that will shape and define future iterations of Xbox Console Streaming.

As we learn more from all of you and continue to improve the experience, we’ll open Xbox Console Streaming to more Insider rings and expand to additional regions. Stay tuned for updates.

Xbox Console Streaming (Preview): What you need to know

Here’s what you need to know and can expect from Xbox Console Streaming (Preview):

You need to be an Xbox Insider in the US and UK with a console enrolled in the Alpha or Alpha-Skip-Ahead rings to participate in the preview. We will expand the preview to more rings and regions in the future. If you’re interested in joining the Xbox Insider program, you can find more information here.

To participate in the Xbox Console Streaming preview, Insiders need: A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0. A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone.

Download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store:

The app will guide you through setting up Xbox Console Streaming on your enrolled Xbox One, including performing a test to ensure your home network, console and controller are ready for Xbox Console Streaming:

The network test ensures your console’s network connection and setup meet the minimum requirements: NAT type: Open or Moderate Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on For help with improving your console’s setup, visit the Xbox Support website. For additional Game Streaming help, check out the Game Streaming Support Hub, or ask questions and join the discussion at the Xbox Insider Subreddit.

We encourage you to test Xbox Console Streaming with a wide variety of Xbox One games, although original Xbox and Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles are not supported at this time.

We are eager to have you join us in building the best experience for Xbox gamers on all devices. Your input is crucial as we continue to improve, innovate, and expand to bring Xbox Console Streaming to all Xbox gamers. We couldn’t do it without the efforts of our fans and the gaming community.

For more information, please visit https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-streaming/console-streaming

Thank you!