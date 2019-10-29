Xbox Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List

It’s hard to believe, but the holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re in search of the perfect gift, look no further than our lineup of Xbox One bundles that pair consoles with the season’s hottest games, and new and customizable controllers. By gifting an Xbox One to friends or family, they’ll have access to more than 3,000 games, as well as must-have services and features that can’t found anywhere else, like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox One Backward Compatibility. Every Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundle includes a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision, and premium audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Xbox is the best place to play, and this holiday season, we have something for everyone on your list, at every price point.

We recently unveiled now includes an all-new upgrade option for the next Xbox console, Project Scarlett once it’s available in Holiday 2020. Xbox All Access is available

Additionally, if you enjoy gaming with your children, every Xbox One console comes equipped with industry-leading family settings. The more than 20 customizable settings empower parents to set spending limits, install content filters based on the age of each child, and apply the newly announced app and game limits as you see fit.

See below for an overview of all the Xbox offerings available this holiday, and make sure to check with participating retailers – including your local Microsoft Store near you or online – for more information on availability and pricing.

Xbox Game Pass

Give the gamer in your life the ultimate gift of unlimited access to over 100 great games with Xbox Game Pass – it’s the perfect way to discover your next favorite game.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ( $14.99 per month ). The ultimate gift this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, as well as access to a curated library of over 100 high-quality console and PC games with new games added all the time. You can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 right now.

). The ultimate gift this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, as well as access to a curated library of over 100 high-quality console and PC games with new games added all the time. You can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 right now. Xbox Game Pass for Console ($9.99 per month). With Xbox Game Pass for Console, gamers get access to a highly-curated library of over 100 great games on Xbox One. You can join the fun in new games or catch up on a recent hit because with Xbox Game Pass, you always have something new to play.

Xbox One X Bundles

This holiday is the perfect time to gift the world’s most powerful console to a friend or family member. We’re offering seven Xbox One X bundles this holiday featuring the season’s hottest games plus Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. Xbox One X bundles available this holiday include:

Xbox One S Bundles:

The Xbox One S offers the best value in gaming, and this holiday, we have six bundles available that come packed with games like Gears 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fortnite Battle Royale plus Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. If you’re looking to gift the newest member of the Xbox One family, check out the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S bundles available this holiday include:

Xbox Wireless Controllers:

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the world’s most advanced controller designed with the most passionate gamers in mind. This highly anticipated controller is now available, in addition to a variety of special edition controllers.

No matter who you are shopping for this year, we’re excited to offer a variety of options to help you gift the perfect gaming experience.