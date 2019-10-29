Xbox Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List

It’s hard to believe, but the holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re in search of the perfect gift, look no further than our lineup of Xbox One bundles that pair consoles with the season’s hottest games, and new and customizable controllers. By gifting an Xbox One to friends or family, they’ll have access to more than 3,000 games, as well as must-have services and features that can’t found anywhere else, like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox One Backward Compatibility. Every Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundle includes a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Vision, and premium audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Xbox is the best place to play, and this holiday season, we have something for everyone on your list, at every price point.
We recently unveiled now includes an all-new upgrade option for the next Xbox console, Project Scarlett once it’s available in Holiday 2020. Xbox All Access is available
Additionally, if you enjoy gaming with your children, every Xbox One console comes equipped with industry-leading family settings. The more than 20 customizable settings empower parents to set spending limits, install content filters based on the age of each child, and apply the newly announced app and game limits as you see fit.
See below for an overview of all the Xbox offerings available this holiday, and make sure to check with participating retailers – including your local Microsoft Store near you or online – for more information on availability and pricing.
Xbox Game Pass
Give the gamer in your life the ultimate gift of unlimited access to over 100 great games with Xbox Game Pass – it’s the perfect way to discover your next favorite game.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($14.99 per month). The ultimate gift this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, as well as access to a curated library of over 100 high-quality console and PC games with new games added all the time. You can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 right now.
- Xbox Game Pass for Console ($9.99 per month). With Xbox Game Pass for Console, gamers get access to a highly-curated library of over 100 great games on Xbox One. You can join the fun in new games or catch up on a recent hit because with Xbox Game Pass, you always have something new to play.
Xbox One X Bundles
This holiday is the perfect time to gift the world’s most powerful console to a friend or family member. We’re offering seven Xbox One X bundles this holiday featuring the season’s hottest games plus Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. Xbox One X bundles available this holiday include:
- Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition console, Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition, Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3 and 4, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, copies of Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3 and 4, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, one-month of EA Access, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold. The bundle will be available on November 15, 2019.
- Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, a copy of Forza Horizon 4 with the LEGO Speed Champions add-on, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Special Edition Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB Hyperspace console, Xbox Wireless Controller, a copy of NBA 2K20, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One X NBA 2K20 Bundle ($499.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, a copy of NBA 2K20, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
Xbox One S Bundles:
The Xbox One S offers the best value in gaming, and this holiday, we have six bundles available that come packed with games like Gears 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fortnite Battle Royale plus Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Live Gold. If you’re looking to gift the newest member of the Xbox One family, check out the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S bundles available this holiday include:
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($249.00). Features a 1TB All-Digital Edition console, Xbox Wireless Controller and digital copies of Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale with the legendary Rogue Spider Knight outfit.
- Xbox One S Gears 5 Bundle ($299.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2, 3 and 4, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle ($299.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, 1-month of EA Access, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle ($299.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, a copy of Forza Horizon 4 with the LEGO Speed Champions add-on, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
- Xbox One S NBA 2K20 Bundle ($299.00). Features a 1TB console, Xbox Wireless Controller, NBA 2K20, a one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass for Console and a one-month membership of Xbox Live Gold.
Xbox Wireless Controllers:
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the world’s most advanced controller designed with the most passionate gamers in mind. This highly anticipated controller is now available, in addition to a variety of special edition controllers.
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 ($179.99). Designed to meet the needs of today’s most passionate gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aim with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip. The controller is available starting November 4.
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Starting at $59.99). Fans can expand their collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with a variety of special edition and limited edition designs, including Midnight Forces II Special Edition, Night Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition, Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition, Fortnite Special Edition and Phantom White Special Edition. Every Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with all Xbox One consoles and includes fan-favorite features such as 3.5mm stereo headset jack and Bluetooth technology for playing your favorite games across multiple devices.
- Xbox Design Lab (Starting at $69.99). With Xbox Design Lab, fans have more than a billion design combinations to choose from to personalize the controller, including new colors, metallic finishes for D-pads and triggers, and rubberized grips. Or, players in the U.S. can choose a design featuring their favorite NFL Xbox Design Lab is available to residents in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and more than 20 additional European countries.
No matter who you are shopping for this year, we’re excited to offer a variety of options to help you gift the perfect gaming experience.