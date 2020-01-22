Ninja Theory Announces Project: Mara

Today, we are announcing Project: Mara, our new in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling, and we’re excited to share the first details with you.

Project: Mara will be a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror. Based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible. Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.

Since joining Xbox Game Studios in 2018, we’ve been hard at work on our upcoming multiplayer brawler Bleeding Edge, our new recently-announced innovative R&D project, The Insight Project, and of course Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. These projects will continue to drive our development goals for the next few years and will help shape Ninja Theory’s vision for our future.

You can follow the development journey of all of our new projects – Senua’s Saga, The Insight Project and Project: Mara on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.