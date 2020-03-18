Introducing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks Plus New Titles for Console and PC

Today, we’re announcing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, a new exclusive member benefit starting March 18 that provides even more value for our Ultimate members. When we launched Xbox Game Pass in June 2017, we did so with the goal of creating a membership that provides the best value in gaming. Our members have told us they love discovering new games but they also want new in-game content. Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now regularly receive new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all free and included with membership.

To kick things off, this month members can redeem these Perks for free:

Phantasy Star Online 2: Enter the world of one of Japan’s biggest online RPGs with a special content bundle, which includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics including an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket Mission Pass and in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal. Available to members in the US and Canada only.

World of Tanks: Mercenaries: A global multiplayer free-to-play game dedicated to tank warfare in the mid-20th century. Start your journey with three powerful tanks and more!

Sea of Thieves: The essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With Perks, you get a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship.

Smite: Become divine in the #1 MOBA on Xbox, with a bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs so you can ride into the battle of the Gods in style. With Smite, join a community of 30 million players and defend your portal in showdowns in the Collesium.

We’ll announce new Perks in the future alongside updates to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so stay tuned. There’s no need to register or sign-up for the Perks program; as long as you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can find your Perks on your console within the Xbox Game Pass tab, in the new Xbox (beta) app on Windows 10 PC, or within the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. If you are not a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can join today and get your first month for just $1.

As always, when we try something new, we want your feedback; please let us know what you think of the Perks program. Your feedback drives the evolution of Xbox Game Pass, and we appreciate the time you take to help us improve.

And now, I’m excited to share the upcoming titles joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Astrologaster

A comedy game set in Shakespeare’s London, play as ‘Doctor’ Simon Forman and treat his patients using astrology and win him a medical license. Explore Simon’s life, relationships, and his work. Make story choices strategically or just for fun – but be warned your choices will have consequences (and unpredictable side effects) in this story-driven adventure game based on a truly ridiculous story.

Bleeding Edge – Xbox Play Anywhere

Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colorful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin. Come join the cybernetic clash of the century!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

It’s morphin time! Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid pits current and classic rangers and villains in 3 vs. 3 tag battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. Experience authentic but re-imagined Power Rangers battle sequences like never before.

The Surge 2

On the way to Jericho City, your plane is shot down by a mysterious storm and crash-lands in the outskirts. You wake up weeks later in a derelict detention facility inside the city. Robots are on a rampage and a dark, expanding nanostorm looms over the cityscape. In this hardcore, brutal melee combat game, The Surge 2 challenges you to unravel its hidden secrets.

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for Console

March 19

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Aerial combat has never looked or felt better than this. Soar through photorealistic skies with full 360-degree movement. Weather and environments affect your aircraft and HUD, making those dogfights just that more realistic. Take to the skies and become an ace pilot!

Kona

Northern Canada, 1970. A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of private detective to investigate surreal events in an eerie village while battling the elements to survive.

March 24

March 26

And we’re sorry to see them go, so get some game time in on these while they’re still in our library, these are the games leaving our libraries soon:



Console

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Cities: Skylines

The Golf Club 2

LEGO Worlds

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Vampyr

PC

Battle Chef Brigade

Cities: Skylines

Kingsway

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Vampyr

