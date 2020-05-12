Halo 2: Anniversary Available Now for PC with The Master Chief Collection

Summary Halo 2: Anniversary is Available Now on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Halo 2: Anniversary is the the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 release alongside Halo: The Master Chief Collection on console in 2014.

The game on PC comes equipped with new features, optimizations, customizations and more built for the platform.

The last few months have been eventful for Halo fans on PC, as Halo: The Master Chief Collection released in December 2019 with Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary joining its younger sibling in the collection via a surprise release on March 3. The Halo fun continues as Halo 2: Anniversary releases today as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection with Xbox Game Pass, on the Microsoft Store and on Steam.

The game that changed online multiplayer forever, Halo 2: Anniversary is the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 game released alongside Halo: The Master Chief Collection on console in 2014. Following the Chief’s victory in Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, experience the pivotal battle in the Human-Covenant war to defend Earth, where the Master Chief finds an unlikely ally on a new Halo ringworld and fights to prevent the destruction of humankind. Enjoy legendary multiplayer with seven remastered multiplayer maps from Halo 2: Anniversary and 25 multiplayer maps from the original Halo 2, as well as the ability to toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the original Halo 2 campaign.

Halo 2: Anniversary on PC comes equipped with new features, optimizations, and customizations built for the platform. The game looks and plays better than ever at 60 frames-per-second (or greater) with 4K UHD support, and players can fine-tune their experience with a vast array of options, including customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization and more.

Like all titles in Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, players will have a few different ways to experience Halo 2: Anniversary depending on their platform of choice:

Xbox Game Pass – Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) and get Halo 2: Anniversary, the next chapter in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4 will also be included in your membership and will be available on each game’s respective release date, completing the collection in 2020.

Microsoft Store and Steam – The Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundle is available today for $39.99 USD, which includes Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and now Halo 2: Anniversary, plus the remaining titles as they launch next year. Halo 2: Anniversary can also be purchased individually for $9.99 USD.

Thank you to Halo Insiders who’ve shared feedback and participated in hands-on testing of pre-release builds on our journey to bring Halo 2: Anniversary to Halo: The Master Chief Collection! The community’s support and involvement through public “flights” over the past several months has been critical to ensuring Halo 2: Anniversary offers the best experience possible. If you’re interested in joining the flighting process for future releases, sign up at HaloInsider.com.

For all the latest on Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and all things Halo, be sure to stay tuned to Halo Waypoint and Xbox Wire, and follow @Halo on your favorite social media platforms.