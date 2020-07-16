See the Future of Xbox on July 23 on the Xbox Games Showcase

The day you’ve been waiting for is nearly here: On Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT, we’ll be giving you a closer look at the future of gaming with the Xbox Games Showcase, including world premieres and updated looks at some of the games we’ve already revealed. And yes, that includes your first-ever look at campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite.

Xbox Game Studios is pushing the industry forward with a huge variety of games, all of which support services and features that put the player first, including Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery.

What’s more, our celebration of all things Xbox games will start with a Summer Game Fest pre-show beginning at 8 a.m. PT. Tune in for reveals, predictions, insights from YouTube creators, and more on some already-announced titles coming to Xbox. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show will air on YouTube Gaming.

You’ll be able to watch the Xbox Games Showcase in a variety of ways. You can tune-in on:

YouTube.com/Xbox for a 1080p/60fps livestream and 4K/60fps VoD immediately after

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Facebook.com/Xbox

Twitter.com/Xbox

On the Xbox YouTube channel, live language support for the Xbox Games Showcase will include Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Polish, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, and Arabic translations.

If you’re a content creator interested in hosting a watch-along or co-stream of the Xbox Games Showcase, or posting a reaction or recap after the show, know that Xbox is appreciative!

If you’ve never co-streamed before, be sure to follow your platform’s terms and guidelines, and look for tips on your stream setup. For example, Twitch has put together some top-line tips for content creators to get you started here. Keep an eye out for the new Master Chief emotes!

We hope you’ll join us as we take a closer look at the future of Xbox on Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT. If you can’t make it, don’t worry: you can check out highlights immediately following the show or view the whole Xbox Game Showcase on-demand soon after it airs.

We’ll see you next week!