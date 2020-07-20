Sea of Thieves passes 15 million players since launch

Summary Sea of Thieves has been played by more than fifteen million players since launch in March 2018.

June 2020 was the biggest month so far for Sea of Thieves, with over 3.3 million players setting sail.

Sea of Thieves has sold over 1 million copies to date on Steam since its launch on June 3, 2020.

It’s both thrilling and humbling to share with you that Sea of Thieves has been played by more than fifteen million players since our launch in March 2018.

The way that the game and its community has continued to grow has been amazing to see. It was only in January of this year when we shared that 10 million people had played the game! We’re also humbled that more people have played Sea of Thieves in the first six months of 2020 than who played in the whole of 2019, which was more than 2018.

Last month – June 2020 – was also the biggest month so far for Sea of Thieves in terms of active players, with more than 3.3M players setting sail. A contributing factor to this growth has been our recent launch on Steam. We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve seen from the Steam community, with over 1M copies of the game having been sold so far and the game regularly appearing in the top selling and most played games charts.

On behalf of all of us at Rare, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who’s ever played Sea of Thieves for helping to get us this far. It’s a game that we love making, and there’s plenty more to come. See you on the seas.

New to Sea of Thieves? Join the fun with our Maiden Voyage, a narrative-driven tutorial experience separate from Adventure and Arena modes. New Sea of Thieves players will begin their travels within this scenario, which provides guidance and information to fledgling sailors. Learn more about Sea of Thieves at www.xbox.com/seaofthieves, or join the ongoing adventure at www.seaofthieves.com where you can embark on an epic journey with one of gaming’s most welcoming communities!