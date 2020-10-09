Power Your Dreams with a New Generation of Xbox

As we approach the launch of a new generation of gaming, there comes a renewed source of joy and inspiration for gamers around the world. We invite you to come on this journey with us. To dream of more vibrant and living gaming worlds. To dream of being instantly transported to your games at blazingly fast speeds. To dream of discovering your full gaming potential through high visual fidelity and even higher framerates, never experienced on consoles before.

With the all-new Xbox family of consoles launching worldwide on November 10, 2020, no matter how ambitious the dream, the power exists to turn your dreams into reality.

Power Your Dreams

With the global launch of the Power Your Dreams campaign, we turn to the positive experience that gaming provides us all. Power Your Dreams speaks to the idea that when we game – whether on console, PC or phone, we dream. Sometimes we dream about being someone else or about being our true selves. Sometimes we dream of an epic win with a group of friends or a solo adventure that challenges what we think we’re capable of. And sometimes we dream of first place or making this world a better place.

We’re excited to debut our launch trailer titled, “Us Dreamers.” In “Us Dreamers,” hero protagonist Daniel Kaluuya (Academy award nominated actor from blockbusters like “Get Out” and “Black Panther”) leads us all on an inspirational journey about what it means for gamers to dream and reach our potential, together.

The story begins with Daniel picking up his Xbox Wireless Controller after returning home. He is greeted by online friends and is quickly transitioned into his gaming dream, moving from live action to CG. Daniel travels through his dream, passing through spectacular and immersive visuals of dream-inspired gaming worlds before discovering another gamer and her representation of her own gaming dream. Together, they realize that while each of our gaming dreams and journeys are unique, there are many gamers and many individual dreams that all come together with the power of Xbox.

Beyond the compelling visuals and relatable story, the true soul of “Us Dreamers” comes through with the featured track, “No Ordinary” a new song by Labrinth – a multiplatinum-selling singer, songwriter, Grammy nominated producer and Emmy award winning composer of one of 2019’s biggest shows, HBO’s Euphoria. “No Ordinary” provides an inspirational audio experience that uplifts the storytelling and complements the visual spectacle seen in “Us Dreamers.”

As we debut the world premiere of “Us Dreamers” on our Xbox channels today, coinciding with the first-time release of Labrinth’s “No Ordinary” track, Xbox fans can check out the broadcast debut during Sunday Night Football on Sunday, October 11, 2020 when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Seattle Seahawks. Kick-off is estimated for 5:30 p.m. P.T.

Thank you to the Xbox fans who have been on this journey with us since the beginning and welcome to the fans who may be joining us for the first time. The incredible reception and energy surrounding Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been simply inspiring to all of us at team Xbox.