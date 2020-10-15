30 Games Fully Optimized on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Launch Day

The launch of a new generation of games is the culmination of epic creative and technical endeavors from developers around the globe, all focused on a single goal: delivering immersive new experiences and rich new worlds to explore. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S day one lineup reflects this incredible ingenuity – bringing you a creative, diverse and deep collection of iconic, inventive, and critically-acclaimed games from amazing creators around the world.

30 Optimized games on day one that look and play best on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

When you power on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10, you will be greeted by the largest launch lineup in Xbox history. Games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected will be some of the much-anticipated next-gen games you can play on day one. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch with 30 new games playable day one, 20 of them with Smart Delivery that are upgraded automatically and thousands of backward compatible titles across four generations.

Looking forward to this holiday, there will be more incredible games coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S before the end of the year including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching November 13, Destiny 2: Beyond Light launching November 10 and optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on December 8, and Xbox console launch exclusive The Medium on December 10. When Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19 it will look and play best on our next gen consoles and take advantage of Smart Delivery technology giving fans the best version for whatever Xbox console you own.

There is truly a game for everyone on Xbox. And we can’t wait to enter the future of console gaming with you.

The list of games available starting on November 10 that look and play best on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S includes:

Day One Xbox Series X|S Optimized Titles