Remembering The Classics: The Xbox Podcast Featuring Tim Schafer

The Legendary Tim Schafer stops by the Xbox Podcast and talks with Major Nelson about the Classic LucasArts Remasters coming to Xbox Game Pass.

As part of today’s show, Tim confirmed that the Classic LucasArts Remasters are coming October 29 to Xbox and Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass. Fans will be able to play three beloved LucasArts adventure games – Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered – in their revitalized glory.

If you haven’t experienced these 1990s classics before, you have a lot of laughs and feelings to look forward to on October 29:

Originally released by LucasArts in 1993 as a sequel to Ron Gilbert’s ground breaking Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle is a mind-bending, time travel, cartoon puzzle adventure game in which three unlikely friends work together to prevent an evil mutated purple tentacle from taking over the world!

Originally released by LucasArts in 1995, Full Throttle is a classic graphic adventure game from industry legend Tim Schafer, telling the story of Ben Throttle; butt-kicking leader of biker gang the Polecats, who gets caught up in a tale of Motorcycles, Mayhem, and Murder.

One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango's epic story of four years in the after-life of Manny Calavera, travel agent to the dead, has been remastered to look, sound, and control even better than when it won countless awards and was considered one of the best games of the year upon its original launch. Grim Fandango still stands as a classic of the genre, with unforgettable characters and unique combination of film noir and Mexican folklore.

If you’re not an Xbox Game Pass member but would like access to these three titles and over 100 high-quality games, new members can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $1 for the first month, then $14.99 per month after that. Each game is also available for individual purchase at $14.99 USD.

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for more on future fine Double Fine games like Psychonauts 2 and others.