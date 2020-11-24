World Update II: USA for Microsoft Flight Simulator Now Available for Free

In September, we shared our vision for continuously improving Microsoft Flight Simulator by bringing meaningful updates to the simulator on a monthly basis. Today, we are launching our second World Update, and we’re thrilled to provide simmers with an enhanced flight experience in the United States of America. With its motto of “E Pluribus Unum” (“Out of Many, One”), the United States of America is truly a vast collection of diverse territories – from coastal communities to colossal mountain ranges, from verdant plains to metropolitan skylines.

World Update II: USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, new aerial textures that significantly improve the appearance in several states across the country, and four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart). We’ve also made visual improvements to 48 other airports and added 50 new high-fidelity points of interest across the country to make your state-side journey stunning in every way.

And that’s not all – this update also includes exhilarating new activities on each coast. Enjoy a Discovery Flight through some of the most iconic locations on the eastern seaboard, and then jet out west for an epic new Bush Trip across the Alaskan wilderness.

Once you download the latest update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, be sure to head to the in-sim Marketplace to claim World Update II: USA and partake in the majesty on display in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

World Update II: USA is free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players starting today on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam.