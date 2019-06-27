Tune-In Tomorrow to ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood Episode 3

Stemming from Xbox’s partnership with ELEAGUE, the six-part docu series focused on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports on TBS aired its second episode last week. In Episode 2 of The Bonds & Betrayals of Brotherhood, the primary professional Gears of War players in the series (Yadiel “Sleepytime” Hildago, Gilbert “Xplosive” Rojo, Victor “Powerz” Mateo, Justin “Kenny” Kenny, Kyle “Kyle” Mason, and Danny “Identivez” Santillana) established what it takes to build a brotherhood, and how difficult it is to maintain it. Through Kyle “Kyle” Mason’s emotionally compelling backstory, the unique bonds within the Gears esports community were clearly showcased. Growing up in rural Oklahoma, Kyle’s Gears brotherhood has always meant the world to him and he shared his stories of the times they showed up for him – and the times they didn’t.

To continue the Gears Esports journey, be sure to tune-in to the third episode airing on TBS tomorrow, Friday, June 28, at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT. The docu series will continue to explore each player’s intense connection to the game and each other as they navigate to become the best players in the world on Gears 5 Escalation 2.0, the mode designed specifically for Gears Esports. Episode 3 of The Bonds & Betrayals of Brotherhood will examine what it takes to be the most successful team in esports history. The episode will feature Gilbert “Xplosive” Rojo, the in-game leader of Optic Gaming’s Gears of War team, who has over 17 trophies to his name and a nearly undefeated record of success in the Gears Esports scene.

In addition to the TBS episodes, ELEAGUE will host Gears 5’s first-ever esports tournament, with new Versus gameplay, from July 13-14 (Saturday to Sunday), live on Twitch and the premium live sports streaming service B/R Live. The ELEAGUE Gears Summer Series tournament will feature eight of the world’s top teams – many of which will star in the TBS series – competing live within The ELEAGUE Arena at Turner Studios in Atlanta. The final two episodes of the TBS programming will showcase the most exciting moments from the live tournament.

To stay updated, follow @EsportsGears on Twitter and visit Gears.gg. Be sure to also check out ELEAGUE’s channels; @ELEAGUETV and www.ELEAGUE.com.