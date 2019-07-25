Gears 5 Versus Multiplayer Tech Test Now Open to All Xbox Live Gold Members

The Gears 5 Versus Tech Test began last weekend, inviting both those players who have pre-ordered Gears 5 and Xbox Game Pass members to rev up their Lancers and roadie run through their opponents on the way to victory. Thanks to the incredible Gears fans, both new and veteran, who made our initial Gears 5 Versus Tech Test weekend a smashing success. This weekend we’re extending the invitation to join the action to all Xbox Live Gold members as part of Xbox Live Free Play Days this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. PDT tomorrow, COG hopefuls who are new to the Gears 5 fight can enlist in the Boot Camp training mode and then jump right into Arcade, the new game type designed for over-the-top fun. If you’re returning for another round following last week’s Tech Test, be sure to check out fan-favorite King of the Hill, the updated competitive game type Escalation and continue your Tour of Duty, a series of challenges that grant sweet rewards. A new reward has also been added – the Wreath Bloodspray, which can be earned by completing one match during the Tech Test from 5:30 – 6:30 pm PDT on Friday, July 26. No matter your level of Gears familiarity, Gears 5 offers a game type for you.

To ensure you’re ready for battle, search the Microsoft Store for Gears 5 Tech Test and download to your library. The Tech Test is available for download right now, but servers will be offline until tomorrow at 10 a.m. PDT. We also wanted to remind you that online multiplayer will require Xbox Live Gold for Xbox Game Pass for Console members, and that because this Tech Test is to help test our servers, you might encounter some queueing as you start to play. We hope to make Gears 5 a great online experience for all players and Xbox Game Pass members on launch, and this Tech Test will help.

Thanks for your support and we look forward to seeing you online! Be sure to visit www.gears5.com and follow @GearsofWar on Facebook and Twitter to keep up-to-date with the latest on Gears 5 ahead of its worldwide launch on September 10.

Gears 5 will release on September 10 for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass. Early access starts on September 6 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and Gears 5 Ultimate Edition purchasers. Pre-order details can be found on the Microsoft Store.