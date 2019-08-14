gamescom 2019 Kicks off with an All-New Inside Xbox

Live from the world’s largest gaming convention in Cologne, Germany, Inside Xbox returns on Monday, August 19, at 5 p.m. CEST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

With the release of Gears 5 less than a month away, Inside Xbox will unveil the game’s Horde Mode! We’ll also premiere nearly a dozen never-before-seen trailers and have big news and reveals on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Wasteland 3, Empire of Sin, Greedfall, The Surge 2, Vigor, Metro Exodus, Blair Witch, Xbox Game Pass, X019, new accessories, and much, much more.

Watch live next Monday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs.

Inside Xbox Attendance & Xbox Open Doors

Fans have the chance to see Inside Xbox live on Monday at the Gloria Theater in Cologne. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis and you need to be at least 18 years and older to attend (ID will be checked at the entrance). Additional details on how to attend will be posted on Xbox Dach’s Twitter and Facebook accounts later this week. The Gloria will also host Xbox Open Doors from Wednesday August 21 through Friday August 23 from 5-10PM local time each night, with games, gear, tournaments and more. Additional Xbox Open Doors details will also be available on Xbox Dach’s social channels.