Support a Mixer Partner when you join Xbox Game Pass

We consistently hear from gamers that streamers’ content helps motivate them to discover their next favorite game, whether it’s the latest AAA release, a puzzling indie platformer or even a must-play classic. It’s why we first built Mixer Direct Purchase back in 2018, allowing partners to earn from game and DLC sales on their Mixer channel. At Mixer, we support rewarding creators for the recommendations they make, as well as their gameplay.

Today, with Xbox Game Pass, we’re excited to expand the ways creators can earn on Mixer with a new program. Mixer Partners will receive $3 compensation for every new member that joins Xbox Game Pass and credits their channel with a code. How does this work? New Xbox Game Pass members or existing members upgrading to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have 30 days from the start of their membership to enter a Mixer Partner’s code into the Xbox (beta) app on PC or the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS or Android.

You can access this feature by opening the account menu in either application and selecting the “Support a creator” button. If you’re not seeing the account menu button, check for an app update. The PC app update will start rolling out today, the mobile app update will roll out later this week. For a list of Mixer Partners and their codes, click here.

Anyone who signs up for a new Xbox Game Pass membership (Ultimate, Console or PC) is eligible, as well as any existing Xbox Game Pass (Console or PC) or Xbox Live Gold members who upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And best of all, you can join or upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today and get your first two months for $2.

Xbox Game Pass is all about discovering your next favorite game. Whether that’s access to new Xbox Game Studios games like Gears 5 (coming soon) and The Outer Worlds (coming soon) the same day as their global launch, or high-quality games like Devil May Cry 5 (Console) and Blair Witch (Console & PC), there’s something for every gamer.

With the important role content creators like Mixer Partners play in the discovery of new games, it was a natural step for us to build this program. But it is just the first step. Keep an eye out for future Mixer and Xbox Game Pass news – we may have something else in the works. Stay tuned.

Have more questions? Check out the full program FAQ here. And let us know what you think at @WatchMixer on Twitter.