Xbox Game Pass and Spotify Team Up to Deliver the Ultimate Value in Gaming and Music

Everyone has a favorite gaming song. Say you’ve got iconic video game music playing while you’re hunting the elusive side-quests, or you’ve got another jam playing to keep you amped while you and your buddies decide where you’re going to drop – either way, listen to what makes your gaming more fun, and we’re going to make that even better.

Starting today and for a limited time only, gamers in the U.S. and U.K who join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) for the first time will also receive 6 months of Spotify Premium. With all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, access to a curated library of over 100 great games on console and PC, and millions of songs available on-demand on Spotify, new members will never run out of hits for their gaming playlists.

Let me point out the biggest deal here: it’s only a $1 to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right now. Already an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console member? When you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, you convert your pre-paid time on Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate credit, AND you get 6 months of Spotify Premium on top of it. It’s the best dollar you’re going to spend.

Spotify is the most popular global audio streaming subscription service, giving you access to millions of songs and thousands of podcasts from artists and creators around the world. Spotify Premium offers unlimited access to over 50+ million songs, allowing you to play music without ads, and skip to your heart’s content. Can’t stress enough that part about ad-free music and unlimited skips. When you’re in the zone, the last thing you need is a break in your playlist!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate wraps up all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), and Xbox Game Pass for Console, including access to over 100 high-quality titles on console and PC. We’re adding new games all the time, including Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as their global release, so if you’ve been hype to check out our latest release Gears 5, now is the perfect time to dive in with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With Xbox Live Gold included, you can get exclusive deals and discounts, and play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

Here’s the deal: To be able to take advantage of this offer you need to reside in the U.S. or the U.K and you must be a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC member. You also must be both eligible for, and new toe Spotify Premium. If you subscribed to either the Spotify Premium Service or Unlimited Service, or you’ve taken a trial or introductory offer previously, you’re unfortunately not eligible for this offer. Check out the terms and conditions here and here

So, I join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – then what? Your code for 6 months of Spotify Premium will be sent via email and the console or Xbox (Beta) app message center, following your purchase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (this can take a few days). The codes must be redeemed at the Spotify website listed in the message or email. Then, it’s time to get gaming and start listening.

Want to learn more? You can learn more about Spotify and Spotify Premium over on their site, or hit up Xbox.com for complete details on Xbox Game Pass.