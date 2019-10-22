Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for Console: The Outer Worlds, Afterparty, Subnautica, and More

This time of year, our office starts to get into the Halloween getting-dark-early-so-let’s-hibernate-and-play-some-great-games kind of mood. Meanwhile, we’re prepping our pumpkin carving designs, curating our “most likely to make you scream” gaming playlists and debating what makes a game spooky. Like drinking with the devil, killer alien sharks, and the cold, dark vacuum of space — bonus points if you figured out what upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles I’m referring to.

One of them is The Outer Worlds, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and you can play it day one on October 25. Get ready by preloading it like… right about… now! Seriously, right now. Here’s the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in the near future:

October 23

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox Play Anywhere)

Just you, your bike, and a mountain. Take a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape and make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash all the way from the peak to the valley.

Secret Neighbor

Follow-up to the fantastic Hello Neighbor, Secret Neighbor is a suspenseful multiplayer horror game where a group of kids try to rescue their friend from the neighbor’s creepy basement. Only problem is one of the kids is the Neighbor in disguise.

October 24

Minit

Minit is a peculiar little adventure played 60 seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.

October 25

The Outer Worlds (Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC)

A new single-player, first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

October 29

Afterparty

Milo and Lola are recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night. Every step is up to you as you stumble through the underworld. Go on a hellish bender, uncover the mystery of your damnation, and drink Satan under the table.

October 31

LEGO Star Wars III

Laugh your way through an all-new story that takes you through 16 different systems and experience features like massive ground battles, boss fights, and multi-layered space combat. Expanded Force abilities, characters, environments, and over 20 story-based missions make this the most one of the most action-packed LEGO games.

November 7

Subnautica

You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. The ocean ranges from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

Quests:

Starting November 1, play as some of the toughest, most daring femmes in games. Earn any achievement in the upcoming Fearless Femmes collection to earn 100 Rewards points. Whether you choose to explore the world as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider or live in fear in Alien: Isolation, we’ve got a game for you to play.

Game Updates and Events

In addition to the exciting and spooky games releasing for Console and Ultimate soon, we also wanted to share some sweet game updates you can take advantage of this month just by being an Xbox Game Pass member because why not?

State of Decay 2 : The Swine & Bovine Halloween costume pays gory tribute to the chain of restaurants dotting the abandoned landscapes of State of Decay 1 and 2. Players can unlock this new limited time outfit by playing State of Decay 2 between October 24 and October 31. You’ll be the horror of your friends! Happy Halloween, survivors.

The Swine & Bovine Halloween costume pays gory tribute to the chain of restaurants dotting the abandoned landscapes of State of Decay 1 and 2. Players can unlock this new limited time outfit by playing State of Decay 2 between October 24 and October 31. You’ll be the horror of your friends! Happy Halloween, survivors. Gears 5 : The day after Judgment Day is here. Play as Grace and the Rev-9 from Terminator Dark Fate before the theatrical release November 1. Use your Xbox Game Pass member discount to purchase the new Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Character pack, which became available October 16. You can also fight off a Horde of Terminators in the Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Horde event which runs through October 29.

The day after Judgment Day is here. Play as Grace and the Rev-9 from Terminator Dark Fate before the theatrical release November 1. Use your Xbox Game Pass member discount to purchase the new Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Character pack, which became available October 16. You can also fight off a Horde of Terminators in the Gears 5: Terminator Dark Fate Horde event which runs through October 29. Minecraft : Celebrate the launch of Character Creator in Minecraft and Minecraft Earth with this free fashionable cape – the first of its kind on this platform! Download it today as it will only be available for a limited time!

Celebrate the launch of Character Creator in Minecraft and Minecraft Earth with this free fashionable cape – the first of its kind on this platform! Download it today as it will only be available for a limited time! Rocket League : Things are a bit stranger this year in the annual Haunted Hallows in-game event. Now through November 11 you can earn candy corn while driving through the Upside Down unlocking themed items and exclusive rewards. And yes, there are Golden Pumpkins to find.

: Things are a bit stranger this year in the annual Haunted Hallows in-game event. Now through November 11 you can earn candy corn while driving through the Upside Down unlocking themed items and exclusive rewards. And yes, there are Golden Pumpkins to find. Ark: Survival Evolved : From October 22 to November 5, one of the most desired events in Ark will return: Fear Evolved 3! From spooky graves, infested pumpkin fields to zombie dodos you will find something for everybody. This event has been wished for by the fans again and again and these wishes have now been heard: Fear Evolved is coming back just in time for Halloween. There will be lots of new event items and event creatures from previous events.

: From October 22 to November 5, one of the most desired events in Ark will return: Fear Evolved 3! From spooky graves, infested pumpkin fields to zombie dodos you will find something for everybody. This event has been wished for by the fans again and again and these wishes have now been heard: Fear Evolved is coming back just in time for Halloween. There will be lots of new event items and event creatures from previous events. Black Desert : The divine beast Heilang is the loyal companion of Tamer, the newest character class in Black Deserton Xbox One. Available to play today as part of a free update, Tamer wields a Shortsword and Trinket, hunting enemies alongside her legendary protector. To fully understand the origin of Tamer and how to use her skills in combat, we’re sharing a peek inside her story.

: The divine beast Heilang is the loyal companion of Tamer, the newest character class in Black Deserton Xbox One. Available to play today as part of a free update, Tamer wields a Shortsword and Trinket, hunting enemies alongside her legendary protector. To fully understand the origin of Tamer and how to use her skills in combat, we’re sharing a peek inside her story. Human: Fall Flat: Free Human: Fall Flat – Ice content update releasing November 8 includes a new ice level with hidden, snowy mansion level ending. This update introduces exciting new winter mechanics which include ridable snowboards, use of shadows, melting ice, rolling big snowballs and two new pieces of music. Unlock four new achievements/trophies and find the hidden Easter Egg speech.

Did you go pre-install The Outer Worlds yet? Future you will be pleased with immediate playtime when the game drops on October 25, so get on it. Just sayin’. If you’ve got some spooky games that need to be added to our playlist, give us a shout on Twitter, or on Instagram. Download the mobile app, and you can see what other collections of games we’ve put together (not just spooky though that’s on the brain), and you can download directly to your console. And since games are more fun when played with friends, or when you can talk to friends that have also played the same games, let your friends know they can get their first month of Xbox Game Pass for only $1 and can jump in on the fun and spookiness with you this month.