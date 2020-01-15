Bleeding Edge Blasts into Retail Stores This March

We’re edging closer to fans teaming up and causing chaos in Bleeding Edge, our new 4v4 brawler! Today we’re thrilled to announce that Bleeding Edge will also be available on shelves at launch on March 24 at select retailers globally on Xbox One, with the retail version debuting at $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 alongside its digital counterparts.

Since we pulled back the curtain on our pre-order bonuses back at X019, we’ve seen fans eager to get into the arena to duke it out for the ultimate glory on Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam; and the closed betas are right around the corner.

Pre-orders will be available from select retailers and grant fans the same pre-order bonuses as the digital version – namely you’ll get the Punk Pack of bonus in-game cosmetics and access to our closed betas.

But that’s not all! Bleeding Edge is also both cross play and cross save, so you can freely choose how you want to play without making any compromises with your friends, your teammates or your in-game progress.

If you’d like to join our betas and get the Punk Pack, all you have to do is choose whether to pre-order digitally from the Microsoft Store, retail, or just be an active Xbox Game Pass member.

The first closed beta will be February 14 and the second on March 13, and pre-order customers will find the Punk Pack that includes the following:

Punk Rock Niđhöggr Skin

Butterpunk Buttercup Skin

Outrider ZeroCool Skin

Rioter’s Hoverboard

Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack

3 bonus taunts

We’re hyped to bring Bleeding Edge to Xbox One! Grab your team and join us in the arenas for our first closed beta on February 14.

Join our communities on the BleedingEdge.com forums and the Discord to chat with fellow fighters, and follow us on social media to stay up to date with all the latest and greatest from the dev team.