Inside Xbox Returns Tuesday with Grounded and More

Inside Xbox returns with its first new episode for 2020 tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

As with most of the world, we’re working from home at the moment, but we have old and new friends alike who will bring you the latest news on Grounded, Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, Xbox Game Pass, some surprises from our ID@Xbox team and more. While we won’t have any new details to share for Xbox Series X, we are excited to sit down with Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X Jason Ronald, to discuss the recently revealed technical specifications and what they mean for gamers.

Following the episode, at approximately 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET, Inside Xbox will host a live, first-look at the single-player experience in Grounded. This gameplay stream will broadcast live on Mixer and Twitch directly from the homes of Obsidian’s developers and include a Q&A with their team.

Watch Inside Xbox live Tuesday via Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Due to the unique circumstances of broadcasting from home, captions, audio descriptions, and localized subtitles will be available later this week.

Stay safe, everyone.