Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Launches with More Than 150 Games

Today, I’m pleased to share the initial launch line-up of more than 150 games that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play via the cloud in 22 countries starting September 15 at no additional cost. You will find a fantastic, curated selection of games available in the Xbox Game Pass library, including popular Xbox Game Studios titles such as Tell Me Why, Grounded, Forza Horizon 4, and Battletoads, along with favorites from our content partners like Spiritfarer, Untitled Goose Game, and Destiny 2. Similar to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, you can expect the library to evolve over time based on members’ feedback, with new games added all the time.

As Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, you can discover the freedom and flexibility the cloud brings to your gaming experience. One of the key benefits of cloud gaming is that it gives you more choices in how to play. Because your Xbox profile resides in the cloud, you can easily continue your Wasteland 3 play through that you began on your living-room Xbox console on your Android phone or tablet. It’s perfect for those times when you want to get in a gaming session while away from home or when your shared TV or console is occupied. With the cloud, a game like Sea of Thieves can transform into a great couch co-op experience with multiple people playing across console, PC, and mobile devices in the same room.

Additionally, cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now opens up the world of Xbox to those who may not own a console at all. With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, gamers need only an Android phone or tablet and a supported controller to join in on the fun of Xbox gaming while enjoying the full benefits of the Xbox ecosystem. This includes friends, achievements, parties and voice chat, cloud saves and the ability to enjoy multiplayer with other gamers, irrespective of whether they are playing on console or via the cloud. You can also play with PC players in games where cross-play with Xbox One consoles is supported, such as Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5 and more.

Finally, cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate makes it easier than ever before to play games with your friends. Because members have access to a common library, members immediately have dozens of multiplayer games at their disposal that they can play together. And best of all, if you’re all playing together via the cloud, the games are all ready to go, so you and your friends can all jump in and start playing in seconds. Whether you’re playing with friends on an Xbox One, or if you’re playing with someone experiencing Xbox for the first time through cloud gaming on a mobile device, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings you together and makes for the best gaming experience.

New members can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $1 for the first month, then $14.99 per month after that, which is a great way to ensure you’re ready to take advantage of cloud gaming next week. To play games on your phone or tablet, download the Xbox Game Pass app from the Samsung Galaxy Store (which includes a complete, full-featured experience with in-app purchase capabilities), or the Google Play Store. And if you want to enhance your cloud gaming experience, you can order a new Samsung Galaxy device and select the Gaming Bundle at purchase, which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the all-new Power A MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller with an attachable phone clip. We’ll launch cloud gaming in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers globally. And this holiday, some of the best EA Play games will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge.

This is a pivotal step on our journey to put the player at the center of their experience and empower gamers to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want. What you’ll see on day one is just the beginning. Over time we’ll continue to innovate and add more games that you want. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire and @XboxGamePass on Twitter for more cloud gaming updates.

Cloud gaming launch titles: