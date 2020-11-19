Xbox Black Friday Deals Offer a Gift for Everyone on Your List This Holiday

It has been a big year for gaming fans. From the launch of a new generation of Xbox consoles, to a creatively diverse lineup of games that look and play best on Xbox, and a library of high-quality games available with Xbox Game Pass, there’s never been a better time than now to join the Xbox family!

We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox consoles, and we encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market. While Xbox Series X|S consoles are not part of our holiday deals, we’re thrilled to offer an incredible discount on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – the must-have gift for the gamer in your life – and deals on games as well as Xbox controllers. As a reminder, at Xbox we’ve made a promise to compatibility; you can be assured that when you purchase Xbox One gaming accessories or a game on Xbox One today, your game library, progression and entire gaming legacy moves forward with you whenever you choose to jump into the next generation with Xbox Series X|S.

See below for the full lineup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you need to know about, and be sure to check with Xbox.com, Microsoft Store and participating retailers worldwide for more details on availability and pricing as deals will vary between regions and retailers.

Gift Over 100 Games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Save Up to 40% Off Three Months

Available on Sunday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Nov. 30 [1] (See retailer for offer details and code distribution info) at participating retailers, you will receive up to 40% off when you purchase three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate! Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the perfect way to discover your next favorite game. For just $14.99 a month, you can get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games across Android mobile devices from the cloud (Beta), console and PC, and Ultimate Perks like a 30-day trial of Disney+.[2]

Also, EA Play is already available on Xbox consoles as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and beginning December 15, members with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription will be able to download and play games from The Play List on EA Play using Windows 10 PCs via the EA Desktop app (beta). That means more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat are available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC members at no extra cost. And, some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on Android devices via cloud gaming (Beta). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the gift that keeps on giving throughout the holidays and into the new year! It’s also the best way to have fun and stay connected with friends and family, together or apart.

Amp Up Your Library with the Hottest Titles for Console and PC – At A Discount

From Friday, Nov. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 3, on Xbox.com and Microsoft Store only, we’re offering up to 55% off select digital titles on some of the hottest games this season on your Xbox such as Far Cry 5, Forza Horizon 4, Marvel`s Avengers, Watch Dogs: Legion, FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21. And with Smart Delivery, supported titles like Forza Horizon 4 will deliver the best version when you’re ready to upgrade your console, at no additional cost.

To give you even more value in the leadup to the holidays, we’ll also be offering up to 60% off select PC titles such as Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition and Gears 5.

Take Your Gaming to the Next Level with a New Controller

This holiday, we have a new lineup of Xbox Wireless Controllers, giving you more options than ever to customize how you play. Available Sunday, Nov. 22 – Monday, Nov. 30 at the Microsoft Store and participating retailers, get up to $20 off select Xbox controllers including the new Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue, starting at $39.99.

Xbox has something for everyone on your list, at every price point. Be sure to scoop up these deals while they last and visit Xbox.com, Microsoft Store and participating retailers for more details on availability and pricing as deals will vary between regions and retailers. For even more deals, check out the Weekly Deals with Gold over at MajorNelson.com.

[1] Valid through 11/22/20-11/30/20 at participating retailers while supplies last; exclusions apply. Limit 1 per person/account. See retailer for offer details and code distribution info.

[2] Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only. 18+ only. After trial, Disney+ automatically renews at the then-current monthly pricing until you cancel. Subject to Disney+ Subscriber Agreement https://www.disneyplus.com/legal/subscriber-agreement. Limited time offer. One per account. Available in AU, AT, BE, CA, DK, FI, DE, IE, IT, NL, NZ, NO, PT, ES, SE, CH, GB, US. Claim by 1/31/21. Redeem by 3/2/21.