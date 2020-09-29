Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members Get EA Play on November 10

Just six weeks from today, we continue our journey with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Jumping into the next generation of gaming with you – the player – at the center, we are working with creators around the globe to empower everyone to play the games they want, with the friends they want, when and where they want. With both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you will be able to play thousands of titles spanning four generations of gaming, from the most creative and innovative teams across the industry. And it’s thanks to those ambitious game creators that there are thousands more to come.

This will be a massive moment for gamers and we’re excited to bring it to life with Xbox Game Pass and the amazing franchises from Xbox Game Studios and our industry partners, on day one. Xbox Game Pass connects people with a library of over 100 great games across consoles, PCs and now Android devices. As we announced last week, we now have more than 15 million Xbox Game Pass members from 41 countries. While we’ll continue to update the library with new games and provide great new perks for our Ultimate members, there are a couple of additions coming that I’m really excited about.

EA Play Coming This Holiday

Earlier this month we announced that we’ve teamed up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost. Today I’m announcing that starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and beginning in December, members with an Ultimate or PC subscription will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs.* That means we will have a whole new collection of games coming your way on console and PC, and that some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud.

Bringing Bethesda Games to Xbox Game Pass

As we shared, Bethesda were early supporters of Xbox Game Pass, and we will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, coming to Xbox console and PC including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios and Doom Eternal, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 1 and for PC later in 2020.

We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and now it’s finally here. We are entering the next generation of gaming – and it looks and feels unlike any before it. With cross-play connecting people across platforms, Xbox Game Pass continually bringing new experiences to discover, and cloud gaming making it possible to play anywhere, there have never been more ways to play with Xbox.

*Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details