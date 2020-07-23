Introducing the Largest, Most Creatively Diverse Games Lineup in Console History, Led by Halo Infinite

Our unique vision for the next generation of gaming starts with players at the center, immersing you in riveting, fun, and mind-blowing experiences—on any device. We know what matters the most to you: unforgettable games. Games that deeply connect you with fascinating characters, vast worlds and great friends wherever you are. And with a new era of gaming upon us, the world’s greatest developers are imagining new worlds and ideas to entertain you for years to come.

Just months from the launch of Xbox Series X, in today’s Xbox Games Showcase, we debuted the largest, most creatively diverse games lineup in console history, led by Halo Infinite – and all in Xbox Game Pass day one. Halo Infinite is the biggest and most-ambitious Halo ever, and today we provided the first glimpse of its stunning campaign gameplay, giving you a taste of what to expect this holiday season. From expansive new worlds in Fable, Avowed, and Everwild to unprecedented realism with Forza Motorsport, we took you back to some familiar universes and introduced a few you’ve yet to traverse.

Partner support for Xbox has never been stronger, and their creativity was on full display with world premieres of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, and much more all launching exclusively on Xbox consoles. We also announced an incredible partnership between Xbox and Bungie, bringing Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass this fall with access to previous expansions and the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light, at no additional cost. Bungie is also releasing Destiny 2 Optimized for Xbox Series X with 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second.

Bungie is one of many developers bringing their titles to Xbox Game Pass. In fact, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play every game in our Xbox Games Showcase, as part of their membership or free-to-play, when they launch.

Below, we’ve summarized everything revealed today, inclusive of 10 world premieres, 22 games being built to launch exclusively on Xbox consoles, projects from nine of our 15 Xbox Game Studios, and several of our partners. The games you saw today also take full advantage of the world’s most powerful console—Xbox Series X—to deliver unprecedented fidelity, performance, precision and immersion.

Halo Infinite (Xbox Game Studios – 343 Industries – Holiday 2020). Halo Infinite is the biggest and most ambitious Halo game ever created. Fans of the Master Chief around the world got a first-ever look at Halo Infinite’s campaign, featuring new gameplay mechanics, bigger battles, epic vistas and more complex visual effects than ever before, utilizing the full power of Xbox Series X. With a flawless 60 frames per second locked for campaign gameplay, and the freedom to explore a Halo ring that is several times larger than the last two Halo games combined, Halo Infinite will immerse players in the next chapter of the Master Chief’s journey. For more details, read our full Halo Infinite blog post.

World Premieres

As Dusk Falls (Xbox Game Studios – INTERIOR/NIGHT). As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT, a new studio comprised of a mix of award-winning industry veterans and emerging new talent. Headed by Caroline Marchal, former lead game designer at Quantic Dream, the studio is focused on creating ambitious and innovative interactive narratives. As Dusk Falls is a multi-generational story set in the American Southwest about resilience, sacrifice and how the mistakes of the older generation transmit to the younger. What begins as a focused tale of two families trapped in a hostage situation, becomes a sprawling epic about how people grow and change over decades. To learn more, check out our full As Dusk Falls blog post.

Avowed (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian). Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

Fable (Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games). A new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X, and Windows 10 and coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Game Studios – Turn 10 Studios). The Xbox Series X is about speed and immersion, connecting players to the Forza universe, and to one another, like never before. Currently early in development, Forza Motorsport will run at 4K, 60 frames per second with scenes connected and dynamic. Ray tracing is coming to ForzaTech, creating a dynamic world where everything is connected – from surfaces of cars reflecting off each other, brilliant red paint reflected off of detailed track surfaces and light and shadow interplay. Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Motorsport will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and on Xbox Game Pass. For more info, read our full Forza on Xbox Series X blog post.

The Gunk (Thunderful Publishing). From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise – the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations – comes a completely new game, The Gunk. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process. To learn more, take a look at our full blog post on The Gunk.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (SEGA Corporation – 2021). Online action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, well known for its unparalleled character customization and battle action which captivated the world. Today, we are announcing latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. For more details, read our full Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis blog post.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World). The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Xbox Series X. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. To hear more from the developer, take a look at our full S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 blog post.

State of Decay 3 (Xbox Game Studios – Undead Labs). The next evolution in State of Decay is currently in development, bringing fans the new ultimate in zombie survival simulation.

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance – Holiday 2020). Tetris​ Effect: Connected​​ is the original game with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is ​Tetris​ like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time. For more info, check out our full Tetris Effect: Connected blog post.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Fatshark – 2021). From the developers of the multi-million award-winning co-op franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new 4-player co-op game set in hive Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 adventure. To learn more, read the full Warhammer 40,000: Darktide post.

Updates on highly anticipated games

CrossfireX (Microsoft – Smilegate Entertainment – 2020). A legendary PC franchise comes to console in a fast-paced first-person shooter offering a variety of exhilarating multiplayer experiences and a cinematic campaign that explores the global conflict between the world’s two most formidable private military factions. For more info, check out our full CrossfireX campaign blog post.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Bungie – November 10, 2020). Bungie presents Destiny 2: Beyond Light – the next chapter of the critically acclaimed action sci-fi epic universe of Destiny 2. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. Destiny 2 will also come to Xbox Game Pass in September, providing members access to all current Destiny 2 standard edition expansions (seasonal content sold separately), including the standard edition of the upcoming Beyond Light when it releases this November. To get the complete details, take a look at our full Destiny 2 blog post.

Everwild (Xbox Game Studios – Rare). Inspired by the beauty of the natural world around us, Everwild is a brand-new game in development from Rare where unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world. Play as an Eternal as you explore and build bonds with the world around you. Everwild will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Grounded (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian Entertainment – July 28, 2020). Get ready take part in the development of your next favorite game. Grounded, the co-op survival adventure game with a narrative-led hook is ready to bring the backyard to you. Combining elements from the RPG world with the best elements of survival games, you and up to 3 other players explore the backyard from the perspective of an ant to piece together how to return back to normal life size. Along the way you’ll run into both peaceful and very, very hostile insects; all fighting to survive right behind the house. Gather, craft and build bases with everyday objects you find in the yard, or just feed your friends to the spiders.

The Medium (Bloober Team – Holiday 2020). Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an old communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time. To learn more about the game’s unique gameplay mechanic, check out our full blog post on The Medium.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon (Private Division – Obsidian Entertainment – September 9, 2020). The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon adds a substantial amount of content to The Outer Worlds‘ darkly humorous universe. Play a brand-new noir-tinged adventure that takes players to the Gorgon Asteroid to investigate the mysterious origin of Adrena-Time. While there, you’ll find new weapons and armor, perks, flaws, along with the same freedom to solve problems that made the original game so rewarding. And those who played The Outer Worlds with Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to grab this and future adventures, or the expansion pass packaging both adventures for an extra 10% off.

Psychonauts 2 (Xbox Game Studios – Double Fine). Psychonauts 2 is a mind-bending trip through the strange worlds hiding inside our brains. Freshly-minted special agent and acrobat extraordinaire Razputin “Raz” Aquato returns to unpack emotional baggage and expand mental horizons. Along the way he’ll help new friends, like this magical mote of light voiced (and sung) by Jack Black. Raz must use his powers to unravel dark mysteries about the Psychonauts team and his own family origins. For more info, read our full Psychonauts 2 blog post.

Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios – Dontnod Entertainment – August 27). Tell Me Why is a new Xbox Game Studios exclusive game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio who created the beloved and award-winning franchise Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, you play as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, exploring the memories of their joyful but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Using the supernatural bond that allows the twins to interact with memories of past, choose memory paths to determine the outcome and uncover their personal story across three chapters beginning this August 27. For complete details, take a look at our full Tell Me Why blog post.

Summer Game Fest Reveals

Balan Wonderworld (Square Enix). Welcome to a wonderous all-action show, the likes of which has never been seen before! Balan Wonderworld is a wondrous action platformer game themed around the Balan Theatre. Led by the enigmatic maestro named Balan, the stars of the show Emma and Leo will use special abilities from a multitude of characterful costumes as they adventure in the bizarre and imaginary land of Wonderworld. Here memories and vistas from the real-world mix with the things that people hold dear. Twelve different tales await our stars in the Wonderworld, each with their own unique quirks. They will explore all corners of these labyrinthine stages, filled with a myriad of tricks and traps, to get to the heart of each story. For the full announcement, read our Balan Wonderworld blog post.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square Enix – Dec. 4, 2020). The Legend is Reborn in this all-new grand adventure as the revered Dragon Quest series makes its debut on Xbox with Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition follows the perilous journey of a Hero who must uncover the mystery of his fate and save the kingdom from a menacing darkness with the aid of a charismatic cast of supporting characters.

Echo Generation (Cococucumber – 2021) Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences in their small town. Complete quests, battle monsters and level up your party to save your hometown from danger in a heroic tale of childhood adventures.

ExoMecha (TwistedRed – 2021) ExoMecha is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. ExoMecha offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles. ExoMecha is an immersive experience with team-based large-scale battles, a unique battle royale game mode, and an objective-based game mode.

Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games – Eerie Guest). Hello Neighbor 2 is a Stealth Horror Game where you’re being stalked by a mysterious creature as you try to track down Mr. Peterson (The Neighbor) who has disappeared after the events of the first game. Play against an advanced, self-learning AI that tracks and adapts to your every move.

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft). Watch Dogs: Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone you see in the iconic city of London. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skillset that will help you personalize your own unique team. Recruit your friends and join the fight in online multiplayer to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, special game modes and events. Welcome to the Resistance!

Iconic Xbox Game Studios titles Newly Optimized for Xbox Series X

We want all games to shine on Xbox Series X, whether they are brand new or current favorites. More of the games that you already love will be optimized for Xbox Series X and like all of our Xbox Game Studios titles, the upgraded versions will be available through Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery when the launch this year.

Forza Horizon 4 Optimized for Xbox Series X(Xbox Game Studios – Playground Games – Holiday 2020). Now optimized for the Xbox Series X, experience higher fidelity graphics and faster performance in Forza Horizon 4. Explore beautiful, historic Britain and drive hundreds of the world’s greatest cars in native 4K Ultra HD, now at 60 frames per second. Get behind the wheel faster than ever with Quick Resume and dramatically improved load times.

Gears 5 Optimized for Xbox Series X (Xbox Game Studios – The Coalition – Holiday 2020). Gears 5’s lauded campaign and multiplayer have been upgraded to take advantage of Xbox Series X, including: reduced load times, instant resume and 4K HDR visuals using Ultra settings.

Gears Tactics Optimized for Xbox Series X (Xbox Game Studios – The Coalition – Holiday 2020). The critically-acclaimed, fast-paced, turn-based strategy game is coming to Xbox consoles later this year, running in 4K Ultra HD at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Optimized for Xbox Series X (Xbox Game Studios – Moon Studios – Holiday 2020). Now optimized for the Xbox Series X, explore the Forest of Niwen in Ori and the Will of the Wisps as you seek to uncover Ori’s true destiny with higher fidelity graphics and faster performance. At 120 FPS in beautiful 4K HDR and 120hz, the silky-smooth feel, low input latency and crisp imagery come together to create an unprecedented precision platforming experience.

Sea of Thieves Optimized for Xbox Series X (Rare – Holiday 2020). Sea of Thieves, the award winning and best-selling new IP from Rare, is a shared-world multiplayer game that provides freedom, adventure and excitement, and is the quintessential pirate experience. Sea of Thieves will launch alongside Xbox Series X, taking advantage of its advanced hardware, supports Smart Delivery, and is available day-and-date with Xbox Game Pass.

Previously Announced Xbox Series X Optimized Games

The games showcased today add to the growing list of titles announced that are being developed to take full advantage of the world’s most powerful console. Read on for more about some of the hundreds of games in development for Xbox Series X including many confirmed (noted below with an asterisk) to take advantage of Smart Delivery, ensuring you’ll only have to buy that game once knowing you’ll get the best version of that game for whichever Xbox console you’re playing on:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla * (Ubisoft – Holiday 2020. Launching on Xbox One Nov. 17 with Smart Delivery) : In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages in 4k resolution with HDR enhancements.

: In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages in 4k resolution with HDR enhancements. Bright Memory Infinite (Playism) : Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast, 60 frames per second in 4K Ultra HD resolution, fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio.

: Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast, 60 frames per second in 4K Ultra HD resolution, fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Call of the Sea * (Raw Fury) : Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure puzzle game set in the 1930s beautifully brought to life in 4K resolution with DirectX Raytracing at 60 frames per second

: Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure puzzle game set in the 1930s beautifully brought to life in 4K resolution with DirectX Raytracing at 60 frames per second Chorus * (Deep Silver) : Discover Chorus, an immersive single-player experience that tells a mature and dark tale of redemption. Experience fast-paced, frenetic action that evolves the spirit of classic space shooters, and fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their ominous leader, the Great Prophet. Outgun, outwit, and outmaneuver hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships and unknown Void entities in 4K Ultra HD on Xbox Series X.

: Discover Chorus, an immersive single-player experience that tells a mature and dark tale of redemption. Experience fast-paced, frenetic action that evolves the spirit of classic space shooters, and fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle and their ominous leader, the Great Prophet. Outgun, outwit, and outmaneuver hordes of enemy starfighters, titanic battleships and unknown Void entities in 4K Ultra HD on Xbox Series X. DiRT 5 * (Codemasters): Ushering in the next generation of racing, DiRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before at 4K resolution and smooth responsive gameplay at up to 120 frames per second.

Ushering in the next generation of racing, DiRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before at 4K resolution and smooth responsive gameplay at up to 120 frames per second. Madden NFL 21 (Electronic Arts – Holiday 2020. Launching on Xbox One August 25): EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21, which will make fans feel next level on Xbox Series X. Visit ea.com/nextlevel for more information.

EA Sports’ Madden NFL 21, which will make fans feel next level on Xbox Series X. Visit ea.com/nextlevel for more information. Scarlet Nexus * (Bandai Namco Entertainment) : Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka in 4K Ultra HD and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

: Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka in 4K Ultra HD and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus. Scorn (Ebb): Scorn is a 60 frame per second atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry brought to life in 4K Ultra HD resolution on Xbox Series X.

Scorn is a 60 frame per second atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry brought to life in 4K Ultra HD resolution on Xbox Series X. Second Extinction * (Systemic Reaction) : Second Extinction is an intense 3 player cooperative shooter, where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet.

: Second Extinction is an intense 3 player cooperative shooter, where your goal is to wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. The Ascent * (Neon Giant / Curve Digital) : The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world realized in 4K resolution with HDR enhancement with responsive action gameplay at 60 frame per second.

: The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world realized in 4K resolution with HDR enhancement with responsive action gameplay at 60 frame per second. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 * (Paradox Interactive) : Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous characters and factions. In this sequel to the cult classic, your choices, plots and schemes will change the balance of power.

: Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous characters and factions. In this sequel to the cult classic, your choices, plots and schemes will change the balance of power. Watch Dogs: Legion* (Ubisoft – Holiday 2020. Launching on Xbox One Oct. 29 with Smart Delivery) Watch Dogs: Legion takes full advantage of DirectX Raytracing to create an immersive near-future London facing its downfall. Recruit your resistance from anyone in the city and fight back.

Watch Dogs: Legion takes full advantage of DirectX Raytracing to create an immersive near-future London facing its downfall. Recruit your resistance from anyone in the city and fight back. Yakuza: Like a Dragon* (SEGA): Yakuza: Like a Dragon, an explosive new entry point in the acclaimed Yakuza series, will be releasing as a launch title on Xbox Series X.

Independent Console Launch Exclusives for Xbox Series X

ID@Xbox is proud to present incredible games from talented independent developers. In addition to the news from our ID program partners like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Tetris Effect: Connected, The Gunk and more, we also had an ID program montage featuring 15 games, including 12 Minutes by Annapurna Interactive, The Ascent by Curve Digital and Sable by Raw Fury / Shedworks – all coming first to console on Xbox, and coming to Xbox Series X. For more on the ID@Xbox games we’ve got coming to Xbox Series X, head over to the Xbox Games Showcase ID@Xbox blog post.

We hope you enjoyed the Xbox Games Showcase and are as excited as we are about the diverse lineup of games coming to Xbox Series X at launch and in the years to come. The games you saw today will deliver unprecedented fidelity, performance, precision and immersion, each of which is designed to put you, the player, at the center of the action. You can be sure that we’ll be sharing more on the future of Xbox in the coming in months, so stay tuned to Xbox Wire for all of the latest Xbox news.